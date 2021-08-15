Most people are behaving 'sensibly' - but beach watchers need your support

The NCI is holding a fundraiser on Winthorpe promenade on Saturday, August 29.

National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Skegness is holding a table top sale on the promenade at Winthorpe next weekend to raise vital monies to keep operational.

The NCI are the eyes and ears of the coast, keeping visitors safe by observing any potential incidents and informing the emergency services.

It is purely run by volunteers and relies on donations.

Station manager, Norma Stewart, said so far this year they have had a relatively quiet summer.

However, they are there every day in case of emergency.

In July there were 31 watch days, 463 total watch hours, and five watches with single watchkeepers. The number of watchkeepers involved was19.

There were requests for radio check from two craft, 487 commercial craft were logged and 180 leisure craft. Two dead seals reported to ELDC on July 15.

"Improvement in weather brings more people to beach, which is noticeably cleaner than earlier in the year when it was heavily littered," said Norma. "Many people are taking their debris away."

Inflatables, too have not caused the issues of previous years.

Normer explained: "Bodyboards proving more popular than inflatables on Winthorpe beach but cannot see central beach activity clearly enough.

"Most people are behaving sensible so far this summer in the school holidays."

The NCI lookout is open every day from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

The fundraiser is on Saturday, August 28.

Various items of NCI branded goods and other products will be available to buy at the table top sale.

Volunteers will be decorating the railings with pennants and weather permitting there will be a gazebo to house the merchandise and personnel.