Motorcyclist, 60, sadly dies in RTC on A153 West Ashby
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a 60-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car yesterday (Saturday).
Officers were called to the A153 in West Ashby following reports of a collision involving a blue Mini Cooper S and a white and red Yamaha R1 just before 5.30pm yesterday, where sadly the motorbike rider, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene.
Police are now appealing to anyone who may have If you have dashcam footage before the collision took place, or any witnesses who have not yet been in touch, to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 350 of 20 August.
You can also email [email protected].
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.