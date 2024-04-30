Motorcyclist dies following collision on outskirts of Boston - police appeal for information
The incident took place in Horncastle Road at its junction with Pilley’s Lane and Rawsons Lane yesterday (Monday, April 29).
It was reported to police at 2.50pm and led to the closure of surrounding roads.
Today, Lincolnshire Police sadly announced a 62-year-old man from the Boston area died in the collision. He had been riding a yellow Honda CBR 600 motorcycle.
“The man's family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this exceptionally difficult time,” the spokesman continued. “Our specially trained offers will be providing them with help and support.”
The spokesman said police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking anyone who has information to come forward.
Anyone who may be able to help the investigation is asked to email [email protected], quoting the incident number of 243 of April 29.