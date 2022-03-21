Motorcyclist seriously injured in third accident on A52 near Skegness in a month

Call police on 101 if you can help them with their investigation.

Diversions were put in place on the A52 at Croft yesterday (Sunday) around 2.30pm and the road was re-opened in the evening..

Just over a week ago, a driver was hurt in a two-vehicle accident at Wainfleet St Mary involving a black BMW and a silver Kia. The driver of the Kia sustained injuries but they were not thought to be serious. .

Anyone with any information should call us on 101, quoting incident 234 of March 20.

On Friday, March 4, a man in his 20s sadly died after a collision with a tree on the A52, at Croft Bank.

His red VW Scirocco had been seen by police just after 11.10pm, as it travelled along the road towards Boston. The vehicle then failed to stop for police.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have taken primacy for the investigation of this incident.