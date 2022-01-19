MP raises concerns about bird flu in East Lindsey

Victoria Atkins MP for Louth and Horncastle, including Spilsby, held a virtual meeting about bird flu in East Lindsey with the Rt Hon Lord Benyon, Minister for Rural Affairs, Access to Nature and Biosecurity.

Lord Benyon, Minister for Rural Affairs, Access to Nature and Biosecurity about the measures the Government are taking to help bring the outbreak to an end.

They also discussed the support being offered to businesses and individuals affected and what action local people can take to prevent the spread of bird flu.

Lord Benyon said: "We are very mindful that East Lindsey has been badly affected by the current avian flu outbreak.

"It was useful to meet local MP Victoria Atkins, who is a strong advocate for the individuals and businesses affected by the outbreak in her constituency.

"We are monitoring the situation carefully and providing support and guidance to those affected."

All keepers of birds are encouraged to register their birds with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, so they can be contacted quickly if there is an outbreak in the area and they need to take action.

If you have more than 50 birds, you are legally required to register your birds.

Anyone suspecting any type of avian flu in poultry or captive birds, should report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.