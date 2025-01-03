Multi-million pound regeneration of part of Boston town centre set to begin
The first phase of the Rosegarth Square redevelopment will commence on Monday (January 6), with the installation of hoardings around the site.
This comes ahead of demolition works, scheduled between now and April.
Councillor Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Rosegarth Square has long been in need of transformation, and this project represents an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into an area that will soon become a striking gateway to the heart of Boston.
“We are committed to creating a space that the entire community can take pride in, and this first phase is an important step towards that vision.”
The proposed Rosegarth Square development aims to revitalise and repurpose the area between the River Haven and the bus station.
The vision, which includes a new sensory garden and amphitheatre-style seating area, is being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money secured by Boston Borough Council.
The former B&M car park (the Napier car park) closed to the public last month as part of the project.
For alternative parking options, motorists are encouraged to visit www.boston.gov.uk/carparks
While the car park has closed, access to roads and paths will be maintained during the demolition process, the council says.
For further updates or inquiries, email [email protected]