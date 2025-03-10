National Lottery Open Week to open UK's iconic gardens to public

Image by Kerstin Herrmann from Pixabay

National Lottery Open Week offers players the chance to take in the sights and smells of the country's most iconic vernal vistas at a free or discounted rate.

Hot off the heels of the warmest weekend this year, some of the UK's most magnificent gardens will open to members of the public this week as part of a bespoke campaign, the National Lottery has announced.

From golden daffodils and lush greens to the vibrant pinks of cherry blossoms and rhododendron across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, prospective visitors will not be short on options.

“National Lottery Open Week is the perfect opportunity for people to discover the charm and tranquillity of these beautiful gardens, whether it’s a family outing, or a peaceful retreat, said Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England and chair of the National Lottery Forum.

“With a diverse range of garden styles, breath-taking blooms, and spectacular views, these gardens are the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of spring. We’re thrilled to bring back National Lottery Open Week for another year, it’s our way of thanking National Lottery players who raise £30 million every week for good causes, supporting vital projects in arts, sports, heritage, and communities nationwide.”

National Trust sites open to players in England include the Blickling Estate in Norfolk, Greater Manchester's RHS Garden Bridgewater and Northumberland's Belsay Hall, administered by English Heritage.

In Scotland, visitors can explore Brodie Castle and Estate in Moray, Greenbank House and Garden just outside of Glasgow and Threave Garden in Dumfries and Galloway.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, the National Lottery recommends the botanical wonderland of the Dyffyrn Gardens and the royal residence of the Historic Royal Palace’s Hillsborough Castle respectively.

To visit the gardens, use any retail or online National Lottery ticket, including Lotto, EuroMillions, Set 4 Life and Thunderball or National Lottery Scratchcard or Instant Win Games, for special offers at selected attractions between 15th and 23rd March 2025.

Terms and conditions and booking instructions across special offers will vary, check the individual offer listing for details. See www.nationallotteryopenweek.com for booking details and full terms and conditions.