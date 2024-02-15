National Nest Box Week: Lincolnshire Homebuilder Re-Tweets Online Quiz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, the five star housebuilders have once again shared its Bird House Quiz for homeowners to learn more about their feathered friends, with RSPB vouchers worth up to £100 to be won.

Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the online quiz shows how residents can open their gardens and give them a home for the season. Prizes to be won are designed to help homeowners make their own gardens wildlife-friendly and do their bit for nature’s neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating its national partnership with the RSPB.

BG - R405836 Starling nest box 4 - A garden nest box for starlings

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to the homes that suit their needs.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “As part of our long-term partnership with the RSPB, we always try to give nature a home at our developments and create new habitats. Alongside National Nest Box Week, we hope this quiz can encourage all generations to learn more about wildlife and nature.”

National Nest Box Week is organised by the British Trust for Ornithology and aims to encourage more people to help the birds by putting up nest boxes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To test your knowledge, visit the homebuilders’ Bird House Quiz website and enter the prize draw by Friday 23rd February 2024.

BG - 1040784 - Blue tit Parus caeruleus, juvenile, perched on garden trellis with flowering honeysuc

With RSPB vouchers up for grabs for seven winners, homeowners can make their garden inviting for birds, in addition to other wildlife such as hedgehogs, bees and butterflies.

When looking to place a nest box in a garden, it’s important to find a sheltered, shady location, preferably facing north through east to south-east to avoid prevailing winds and strong direct sunlight. Nest boxes also need to be kept out of reach of cats and other predators.

There are many ways that residents in the county can help the birds in their garden, such as providing a regular supply of clean water by using a bird bath, providing nest boxes and putting the right bird seed out including flaked maize, sunflower hearts.