East Lindsey District Council chairman says Queen was "greatest Monarch the UK has ever had"

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (September 8), having ruled as the Queen for 70 years, and her son is now King Charles III.

Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Chairman of East Lindsey District Council, Coun Helen Matthews, has issued the following message.

"As the Chairman of East Lindsey District Council, I have to report that our much-loved Queen Elizabeth the Second passed away on Thursday 8 September 2022 having ruled for 70 years.

"Her Majesty will surely be remembered as the greatest Monarch the United Kingdom has ever had. On behalf of the people of the District of East Lindsey, I send our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family.”

As with all government buildings across the country, the Union Flag at the Council offices at Tedder Hall will be flown at half-mast a mark of respect to Her Majesty’s passing.

A Book of Condolence will be made available at Tedder Hall in Manby from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and a space for floral tributes will be made available.

"Books of Condolence and a space for flowers are also available at James' Church in Louth, St Mary's Church in Horncastle and the Community Access Point in Mablethorpe (9am-4pm Monday to Friday) with floral tributes at Mablethorpe War Memorial, Sutton on Sea War Memorial and Trusthorpe Triangle.