Francis Dymoke to carry the Royal Standard at King Charles III's Coronation

The roles to be played in the Coronation of King Charles III’s Coronation have been announced, with Scrivelsby’s own Francis Dymoke set to carry The Royal Standard.

Francis Dymoke.

The title of King or Queen’s Champion has been held by the Dymoke family since the Middle Ages, and Mr Dymoke’s claim to undertake a historic role in the Coronation, which was held by his father before him, was upheld by the Coronation Claims Office.

In days gone by, the King’s Champion would previously ride on horseback into the Coronation Banquet and challenge any who doubted the right of The King or Queen to the throne.

There has not been a Coronation Banquet since that held by King George IV in 1821, so the Champion has instead undertaken a different role since, usually bearing a flag or Standard.

Horncastle History & Heritage Society has extended congratulations to Mr Dymoke, who is the patron of the society:

"Huge congratulations to our Patron, Francis Dymoke the King’s Champion, who will be carrying the Royal Standard at the Coronation!

