Hope Springs Eternal holds Peace Vigil for Gaza
Hope Sings Eternal street singers held their first Peace Vigil for Gaza on Friday (January 19) from midday until 1pm in Louth market place, where those who gathered held up signs calling for peace and an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.The vigil was led by Tamsin Hunkin, who felt a desire to bring the situation of Gaza to the town, and to stand in solidarity with all victims of the bombing.
"We gather to remember and mourn the many people killed over the last few months, to keep calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and for the safe return of all held hostage,” she said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We call on government to use their power to stop the killing and to push for humanitarian aid access. There will be a little singing and some time for quiet reflection.”“Peace. Salaam. Shalom.”
The vigils will be held every Friday in the market place from 12pm to 1pm, and all are welcome to join for as long a time as they feel.