Mayor of Horncastle pays tribute to Her Majesty

Her Majesty The Queen. Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (September 8), having ruled as the Queen for 70 years, and her son is now King Charles III.

Chairman of the Council and Mayor, Brian Burbidge, on behalf of the Council has expressed its “sincere condolences” to members of the Royal family at this very difficult time.

He said: Horncastle Town Council is deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty the Queen passed away on 8 September.

“This sadness, we are sure, is shared by many of you who will want to remember and recognise the service of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Coun Burbidge has confirmed that as a mark of respect, flags across the town are being flown at half-mast and a Book of Condolence is available at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle for members of the community and visitors to the town to add their condolences.

An online book of condolence is available at www.royal.uk

Flowers may be left in the designated area in St Mary’s Church grounds, which will be kept in place until after the funeral.