MP welcomes Ukrainians to Louth

MP Victoria Atkins meets Ukrainian refugees.

By June 14, a total of 51,800 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in the UK under the scheme, with many local residents opening their homes to Ukrainian families, including here in Louth and Horncastle.

Ms Atkins has supported over 75 Ukrainians with their visa applications, and went along to meet a group of Ukrainian refugees on Saturday (June 18) who have come to the UK under the government's Home for Ukraine Scheme.

She also thanked the many host families in the area who have opened their homes and helped their guests to settle into our community.

One guest, a keen dancer also took the opportunity to teach Victoria a new TikTok dance.

Victoria Atkins MP said: “It was a delight to meet some of the Ukrainians who have been welcomed into our constituency, along with those who have been kind enough to house them.

"It was very moving to hear their stories, coupled with the joy and thanks they expressed for being able to find safety in the UK.

“I would like to thank and pay tribute to local residents who have shown such kindness in welcoming Ukrainians into their homes. Their enjoyment of hosting was clear to see.