Proclamation of King Charles III at Manby

Cllr Helen Matthews, Chairman of East Lindsey District Council and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Camilla Carlbom Flinn with representatives from the RAF, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, Lincolnshire Police and Mr Matthews after the Proclamation at Tedder Hall in Manby. Photo: Chris Frear

As is tradition, the death of the Queen is first announced, and then her eldest son, Charles, was proclaimed King Charles III.

Here in East Lindsey, the Proclamation ceremony took place on Sunday at East Lindsey District Council’s office at Tedder Hall in Manby, near Louth.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Helen Matthews, chairman of East Lindsey District Council and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Camilla Carlbom Flinn, attended the Proclamation. as well as representatives from the RAF, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and Lincolnshire Police and members of the public gathered at the ceremony.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Camilla Carlbom Flinn began the ceremony and gave the following speech:

“We come together this afternoon following the passing of our sovereign, Queen Elizabeth. Our sadness at this time is shared with people across the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude a lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.

“The basis on which our monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries the crown has passed in an unbroken line of success.

“Today’s ceremony is a formal proclamation to the people of the district of East Lindsey of the beginning of the new King’s reign.

"Yesterday, the Accession Council met at St James Palace to proclaim our new sovereign. The flags which had flown at half mast since the Queen’s death were raised briefly to full height to proclaim the start of His Majesty’s reign.

“The Accession Council has also made an order, requiring High Sheriffs across the land to cause the proclaimation to be read in each jurisdiction.

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire discharged this duty earlier today, and it’s my humble duty to introduce the chairman of East Lindsey District Council, Coun Helen Matthews, to read the proclamation.”

Coun Matthews then read: “Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to his mercy, our late sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, of blessed and glorious memory on whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Phillip Arthur George.

“We, therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of his realm and members of House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of other members of the realms and territories, do now with one voice, with consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that Prince Charles Phillip Arthur George is now, by death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III.

“By the grace of God in the United Kingdom, of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and all his other realms and territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith to whom we all acknowledge all faiths and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom king and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. Given at St James Palace this tenth day of September in the year of our Lord 2022.”