Technical difficulties don't deter Joe's marathon efforts

Joe Ramsden finishing the London Marathon.

​​Joe Ramsden, 33, from Woodhall Spa, was left unable to walk, see, and had to re-learn how to use his whole left arm after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) two years ago, losing the use of his left arm for a time.

But thanks to new medication and rehab on his arm, he made a full recovery and ran the London Marathon on Sunday April 21, raising money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Mind, the mental health charity.

Joe said that the days leading up to the actual marathon day, as well as the day itself, were very stressful:

Joe Ramsden during the marathon.

“I sadly had some technical issues which meant that I was going to have to run the race without sound to the live stream which was never the aim or plan at all,” Joe said, “So while everyone else was stretching and warming up and getting ready for the race I was trying new microphones and cables and all sorts doing my best to make it all work.”

Eventually, this was resolved and he could focus on the mission at hand and finish the marathon, which he did in an impressive four hours 53 minutes.

“Aside from the technical issues, the whole event was incredible,” he said, “The streets were triple-lined with people all along the route, with music, bands, drinks stations, food stations and dancers.

“The weather was perfect, and the overall run was just such an awesome experience.

"I was very lucky to have an unbelievable support network both in the crowds and online on the stream that carried me the whole way. It’s an experience I’ll never forget and we did what has never been done before.”

Also luckily for Joe, his recovery in the days that followed was relatively straight forward, eating plenty to refuel the calories burned the day before – and went straight back into work on the Tuesday with just a few cuts and bruises from the camera set up.

So far, Joe has raised more than £9,600 for his two charities.