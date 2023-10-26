New competition challenges students to be Council Leader for a day!

Key stage two pupils across North Kesteven are being asked in a new competition to decide what they would do as Leader of the district council for the day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Kesteven District Council has announced the creative writing competition for children aged seven to 11-years-old.

To enter, they must ask themselves: “How would you make your communities an even better place to live – what would you do if you were Leader of North Kesteven District Council for the day?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is designed to inspire young minds to learn about the council and see how local democracy works as a method of driving positive change in North Kesteven, as well as encouraging participation in local decision making.

The competition is designed to inspire young minds to learn about the council.

All ideas are welcome, from climate-focused suggestions like “plant more trees” through to things they may be passionate about or want more provision for, such as “encourage more sporting events in our area”.

The launch of the initiative last week coincided with European Local Democracy Week, beginning Monday October 16. The week aims to help people learn about democracy and have a voice in the decisions that matter for their everyday lives.

All entries should clearly state the child’s full name, age, school, and year group and the closing date for submissions is 12 noon on Friday November 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In each year group, one winner and one runner-up will be selected. The winner of each year group will receive a £15 book token, while the runner up for each will win a £10 book token. The overall winner will receive a £25 book token.

There is a 300-word limit and entries can be either handwritten or typed. All entries should be emailed to [email protected] or posted to: Local democracy events, Corporate and Civic Support Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF

All winners will be invited to attend the North Kesteven District Council offices in Sleaford at 5pm on Thursday December 14, 2023, where they will be presented with their prize by the chairman of the council during a full council meeting.

The competition is open to all children in key stage 2 (aged 7-11), and can be undertaken through schools or youth groups, or with support from parents and carers at home. For more information, contact [email protected]