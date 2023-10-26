New competition challenges students to be Council Leader for a day!
North Kesteven District Council has announced the creative writing competition for children aged seven to 11-years-old.
To enter, they must ask themselves: “How would you make your communities an even better place to live – what would you do if you were Leader of North Kesteven District Council for the day?”
The competition is designed to inspire young minds to learn about the council and see how local democracy works as a method of driving positive change in North Kesteven, as well as encouraging participation in local decision making.
All ideas are welcome, from climate-focused suggestions like “plant more trees” through to things they may be passionate about or want more provision for, such as “encourage more sporting events in our area”.
The launch of the initiative last week coincided with European Local Democracy Week, beginning Monday October 16. The week aims to help people learn about democracy and have a voice in the decisions that matter for their everyday lives.
All entries should clearly state the child’s full name, age, school, and year group and the closing date for submissions is 12 noon on Friday November 24.
In each year group, one winner and one runner-up will be selected. The winner of each year group will receive a £15 book token, while the runner up for each will win a £10 book token. The overall winner will receive a £25 book token.
There is a 300-word limit and entries can be either handwritten or typed. All entries should be emailed to [email protected] or posted to: Local democracy events, Corporate and Civic Support Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF
All winners will be invited to attend the North Kesteven District Council offices in Sleaford at 5pm on Thursday December 14, 2023, where they will be presented with their prize by the chairman of the council during a full council meeting.
The competition is open to all children in key stage 2 (aged 7-11), and can be undertaken through schools or youth groups, or with support from parents and carers at home. For more information, contact [email protected]
To view the supporting information pack and poster for the Leader for the Day competition, please visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/leaderfortheday