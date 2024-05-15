New hospital garden provides sanctuary for patients and staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients and staff are able to escape the hustle and bustle of a hospital in a new garden funded through charitable donations.

The garden has been opened at Lincoln County Hospital and is the first of three to be created across United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. Work is about to begin on similar green areas at Grantham and District Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

The gardens are being jointly funded by NHS Charities Together and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, both provide the extras for patients and staff that are not available through NHS budgets.

The designs are bespoke to each area and were voted on by hospital staff.

The official opening of the garden at Lincoln County Hospital

The Lincoln garden cost just over £60,000 to complete and provides a space for everyone to use. It is located on Level One between Dixon Ward and Burton Ward.

Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, said: “We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable.”

He added: “We all hope we will never need to visit hospital, but if we do – we all appreciate a small area of sanctuary where you can have space alone with your thoughts or precious moments with loved ones.

“A lot of thought and care has been put into these gardens by our contractors at SPA Landscaping and also by members of the working group. These areas really are going to make a massive difference for our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Staff enjoying their lunch in the new garden

Alex Anthony from SPA Landscaping Ltd said: “Carrying out the installation of the landscaped courtyard at Lincoln County Hospital was a challenging project due to the access and scale of the planned works. Working with the Trust to overcome the project challenges shows what can be achieved through team work.

“We are delighted the space can now support wellbeing and help patients, staff, and visitors to the hospital.”