New priest in charge licensed for part of Sleaford area

All Saints Church, in Ruskington, recently hosted the licensing of the Rev Al Jenkins (centre, left) as priest in charge of the North Lafford Benefice.

By David Seymour
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 11:00 am
Updated Saturday, 26th June 2021, 12:47 pm
The licensing service at All Saints Church, Ruskington.

The service was witnessed by the churchwardens from Alnwick, Cranwell, Evedon, Leasingham and Ruskington that form the benfice, along with local dignitaries, members of the clergy, and lay ministers.

It was officiated by the Bishop of Grantham the Right Rev Nicholas Chamberlain (centre, right).

He was supported by Archdeacon the venerable Gavin Kirk (right) and the Rural Dean the Rev Phillip Johnson (left).

While the church congregation was reduced to the coronavirus pandemic, numbers swelled by twice as many thanks to Zoom.