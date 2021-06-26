New priest in charge licensed for part of Sleaford area

The licensing service at All Saints Church, Ruskington.

The service was witnessed by the churchwardens from Alnwick, Cranwell, Evedon, Leasingham and Ruskington that form the benfice, along with local dignitaries, members of the clergy, and lay ministers.

It was officiated by the Bishop of Grantham the Right Rev Nicholas Chamberlain (centre, right).

He was supported by Archdeacon the venerable Gavin Kirk (right) and the Rural Dean the Rev Phillip Johnson (left).