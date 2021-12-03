New Sleaford sausage shop boss tells his story and backs Small Business Saturday campaign

Ian Newton and his new Sleaford Sausage Shop is backing Small Business Saturday. EMN-211129-094522001

The district council is lending its support by helping to promote those businesses taking part and running special offers for customers on the day.

Businesses and shoppers can use the hashtag #SmallBizSatUK to join in, along with the hashtag #ShopNK, with these messages being promoted further where possible by the council and BusinessNK social media channels.

Leader of NKDC Coun Wright added: “Small Business Saturday is a chance for us all to thank the businesses which make our high streets and local centres such great places to be, and this year it falls within the fantastic events already happening in Sleaford on December 4.

Shop local this Small Business Saturday as traders go all out to make it a good Christmas in Sleaford this year. EMN-211129-095935001

“From retail outlets with good travel links to friendly and welcoming village high streets, there’s always somewhere new to discover wherever you go in North Kesteven. Every pound spent in a small business is worth more than you might expect – it’s a boost for your local high street and for the business owner or entrepreneur behind the till.”

Special offers on the day include: SJB uniforms – 20% off all work wear range; Navigation House – 10% discount on selected items; Cogglesford Watermill – free hot chocolate if you visit and mention Small Business Saturday; Sleaford Sausage Shop – 5% discount on all sausages; Pet shop girls – free cat or dog treats if you spend over £10; Glitz and Glamour Boutique - 15% off in store; Lorraine’s Childrens Wear – 10% off Christmas stock in store; Souls Boutique – 10% off any purchase over £90; Beautifully Handmade Gifts - 10% discount on the bamboo wooden ducks from Ducks ‘n’ stuff.

Ian Newton only opened the Sleaford Sausage Shop on November 13 in Bristol Arcade.

He said he had been approached by BusinessNK to feature in their promotional material about Small Business Saturday and in their weekly newsletter and so he has done a promotional offer for the event, adding: “Bristol Arcade in Sleaford is an ideal location as it is situated near the market place, it is the heart of Sleaford and full of fantastic independent shops.”

Working for many years making sausages for a wholesaler, he says he changed jobs to work in cold stores about 10 years ago.

However, he still held an ambition to open a shop selling his own sausages and when the butcher closed in the arcade he seized his chance.

Taking on a little shop unit with a kitchen/food preparation space above, he spent the summer fitting it out and working on samples.

Ian said: “I wanted to open by Christmas. I still have my full time job so at the moment I am only opening on Saturdays. I buy the meat fresh each week and make up eight or nine varieties, such as pork and leek, Cumberland, but Lincolnshire is by far the biggest seller. I stick to quality meat and best seasoning.”

Reassuringly, he sold out by lunch time on the first two days he opened and said: “I’m going to bring out a Christmas sausage, a hot and spicy one, and gluten free.

“There are hundreds of varieties I can bring out.

“I’m making more each week as I build my customer base.”

Ian said: “It’s funny - one week the tomato flavour went mad, another week it was pork and apple.

“You get older customers just needing two or three sausages for themselves or families wanting them for Saturday lunch or Sunday breakfast and trying something different.”