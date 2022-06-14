'No danger'': Device that caused street in Skegness to be evacuated is removed

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the police.

A 200m cordon was put in place in Scarbrough Avenue this morning as a precaution while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team the scene to assess the device.

Fire & Rescue were also on scene.

Earlier Detective Sergeant Gemma Skipworth said they were working closely with EOD to assess the device and to make sure it is safe.

Officers remained in the area to assist the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team and reassure residents.

However this afternoon it was confirmed there was no danger to the public and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A statement said: “The device has been assessed and there is no danger to the public.

"It will be removed from the area shortly.”