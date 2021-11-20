Joe Trofer-Cook 9 of Billinghay, with his winner of Best Lincolnshire Buff EMN-210911-140754001

The East of England Poultry Club held its annual autumn show at the Stanhope Hall on Sunday November 7, with entrants and visitors coming from all over the country.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the country on November 3, and the show was only allowed to go ahead because DEFRA’s ban on poultry gatherings due to Avian flu began from midnight on Monday November 8.

Show secretary, Janet Bullen, said: “We were very pleased with the number of entries and the support we were given, with a lot of exhibitors coming from Yorkshire as well as other counties and several local people joining the club.

Judges L-R Christine Norman, Leon Smith, Colin Clark EMN-210911-140739001

“After missing all our shows last year with Covid, we now have to face the next few months with no shows because of Avian flu.

“We only managed to have our show as restrictions came in at midnight [on Sunday November 7]. Thankfully, the show brought in enough money for us to continue next year. “We can still have our meetings at Revesby with, new members able to attend.”

You can find out more about the East of England Poultry Club at eastofenglandpoultryclub.org/eepc/

L-R Janet Harwood and Lois Bodie of Spilsby EMN-210911-140823001

Holly Norton of Wragby with her Lincolnshire Buff, winner of Best Hen and Best Opposite Sex EMN-210911-140716001