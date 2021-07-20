Occupiers suffer smoke inhalation in fire at property Chapel St Leonards

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Wholetime and On-Call crews from Skegness Fire Station attended the incident on St Leonards Drive.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene and checked the occupiers over.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the property in the early hours of this morning.

A tweet stated: "The homeowner used a bucket of water to extinguish the contents of a tumble dryer that were alight.

"Crews used one thermal imaging camera to inspect.