The arachnophobic customers must have either needed help to get rid of one of the creepy creatures or were too afraid of encountering one to fix a problem themselves.
Trade suppliers Toolstation wanted to find out what some of the weird and bizarre callouts that tradespeople faced in recent times.
Talking to independent traders and teaming up with Heatable.co.uk they found out some rather interesting callout incidents faced recently by plumbers and electricians.
Lincolnshire was not alone as they found customers were commonly calling plumbers out for spiders across the country
More bizarrely (and embarrassingly) one Lincolnshire plumber was called to a blockage and found a vibrator stuck down the toilet!
Other weird cases around the country saw a nudist couple that requested her tradesman to be naked when carrying out work (he had to refuse of course, for health and safety reasons).
An electrician had been called out a number of times for a ‘faulty plug’, that was actually just not switched on.
A plumber was called out to a toilet blocked with broccoli in East London, and an electrician was called out to be greeted by a woman in just underwear and had to leave when she said it was her fantasy and nothing was actually broken.
Incidentally, a little look into Google searches by Toolstation’s researchers shows plumbers are the most searched-for sexual fantasies with an astonishing 189,084 searches last year, with police officers coming in second with 154,975 searches.