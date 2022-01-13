Spider-related issues account for 18 per cent of call outs to cobwebby pipework for Lincolnshire plumbers in the last two years, says Toolstation. EMN-220113-171053001

The arachnophobic customers must have either needed help to get rid of one of the creepy creatures or were too afraid of encountering one to fix a problem themselves.

Trade suppliers Toolstation wanted to find out what some of the weird and bizarre callouts that tradespeople faced in recent times.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to independent traders and teaming up with Heatable.co.uk they found out some rather interesting callout incidents faced recently by plumbers and electricians.

Plumbers are the most search-for sexual fantasies according to Google. Photo: Penny Plimmer

Lincolnshire was not alone as they found customers were commonly calling plumbers out for spiders across the country

Other weird cases around the country saw a nudist couple that requested her tradesman to be naked when carrying out work (he had to refuse of course, for health and safety reasons).

An electrician had been called out a number of times for a ‘faulty plug’, that was actually just not switched on.

A plumber was called out to a toilet blocked with broccoli in East London, and an electrician was called out to be greeted by a woman in just underwear and had to leave when she said it was her fantasy and nothing was actually broken.