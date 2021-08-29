Charity ghost hunt to be held

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210823-171850001

Thomas Warrington, originally from Boston, will stage the event at the Haunted Antiques Paranormal Research Centre, in Hinckley, near Leicester.

The centre was established in 2018, evolving out of the idea that antiques may carry spiritual energy.

Thomas’ fundraiser – a ghost hunt – will take place on January 8, 2022, in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

He said it would involve traditional and modern-day investigating techniques.

There will be 15 tickets available to the public, released closer to the date of the event.

Thomas is the author of Looking for Ghosts – Seeker of Truth, a book detailing his experiences of paranormal investigations across Lincolnshire.

He said: “The location is very popular with ghost hunters and has been featured on national TV throughout its time of being open,” he said.

“I have carefully chosen individuals from up and down the country to be a part of the team looking after the guests.

“Each person within the team will bring a number of different ideologies and will give a unique aspect to the event for the lucky guests on the evening.”