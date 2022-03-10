‘Doggy dates’ menu proving a howling success

Watergate Yard, run by Ryan and Hollie Blankley, has introduced Yard Dog Dates, serving up delights such as grilled sausages and steak and it is already proving popular.
Ryan says that the bar and kitchen has always been dog friendly, but they came up with the idea of taking it to the next level, inviting owners to bring their hounds along to the pub for a tasty dinner with their furry friends.
Other items on the menu include chicken breast and there is even a vegetarian option of seasonal vegetables and rice.
Prices vary from £2.95 to £5.50 for rump steak.
Ryan said: “A friend of mine shared an image with me which had the idea of a dog menu for a bit of fun, but I thought we actually could do this, so that’s where the idea of ‘The Yard Dog Dates’ came from.
“We’ve had loads of positive responses on social media, as well as several dogs in for dinner so far. We’ve always been a very popular bar in town for people of all ages, now we’re the favourite doggie hangout too.”
The dog dates menu is available whenever Watergate Yard is open, seven days a week, 11am to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to midnight Thursday to Saturday.