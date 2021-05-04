Never mind yeller bellies - company wants Lincolnshire hunks to meet shortage of naked butlers

Butlers With Bums are looking for new talent in Lincolnshire to fulfl a shortage of naked butlers. EMN-210405-151034001

If you’ve had nothing better to do in lockdown than work on your summer body and are looking for somewhere to show it off, UK company, Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret are on the lookout for guys with buff bodies to help keep hen party celebrators from disappointment.

Both Adonis Cabaret and Butlers with Bums, who specialise in serving up naked butlers, have launched a recruitment drive in the county to get more boys on board.

Post-lockdown and the easing of social distancing rules means the time has come to brighten party-goers’ days and buff butlers can apparently do just that.

Butlers with Bums needs hunks from Lincolnshire.

Butlers with Bums and Adonis are looking for ‘buff’ guys ranging from 23-38 years old to get mingling with hen do guests.

Applicants are expected to join in with the party antics, serve up canapes and drinks and likely pose for photos with a cheeky grin on show!

The butlers will be required to wear Butlers with Bums’ signature black and pink attire including an apron where you’ll be showing your bum at the back, a collar, cuffs and a bow tie to look the part!

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and former butler himself Dan Harley confirmed: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK right now for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage of guys throughout the UK is becoming a big problem for us.

“We know there are gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers out there that are perfect for the job and would like them to urgently get in touch and get involved.”

Former actor and performer, Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret added: “We are hoping to expand our shows and recruit many more guys.”

They explain they are simply looking for approachable and down to earth people in great shape, ready to have a good time.

Models for life drawing classes are also being recruited, as men are less likely than women to volunteer for the role.