Police investigate complaints after four-day swingers sex festival near Sleaford area village

These drone images show hundreds of swingers arriving at a four-day sex festival near Oasby and Aisby. Photo: SWNS Jon Mills EMN-210707-144851001

Swingathon was due to take place at a secret location between the villages of Oasby, Aisby and Ropsley from Thursday to Sunday last weekend.

Police attended after receiving complaints from some nearby villagers about noise from music at the event and alleged concerns from neighbours about breaches of Covid restrictions.

But a force spokesman said: “We received reports of noise complaints at a farm in Ropsley over the weekend, but on investigation there was nothing ongoing. We haven’t received any reports of Covid breaches.”

The swingers festival near Oasby and Aisby. Photo: SWNS Jon MIlls EMN-210707-144903001

It is reported around 200 guests arrived after around 400 tickets were sold at £200 per couple.

The swingathon was allegedly organised by website Fabswingers and boasted adult bouncy castles, wet t-shirt competitions and a mobile dungeon, and said the entire thing is “Covid compliant”.

Kinky guests were invited to sleep in luxury four-person yurts, and enjoy hot tubs, a naked singer, fetish demos and enter a Miss and Mr Swingathon 2021 competition.

The ‘what’s on’ guide for the adult-only camp listed other activities such as face painting, burlesque, cigar bars and a Linkin Park tribute band.

Around 200 happy campers arrived for adult bouncy castles, wet t-shirt competitions and a mobile dungeon. Photo: SWNS Jon Mills EMN-210707-144914001

Organiser told punters the four-day frolic had council approval.

Ticket holders were told they could hang out or “play” in the luxury four-sleeper yurts, or their own camping facilities.

There was a “hot wives club” special guest as well as a BDSM demo, a sweet bar, outdoor cinema, clay pigeon shooting and a full mobile dungeon.

After a meet and greet on Friday, a beach party was planned on the following afternoon.

The weekend swingers festival took place near the villages of Aisby, Oasby and Ropsley, just off the A52. Photo: Google Maps. EMN-210707-142138001

Guests were asked to take a lateral flow test 48 hours before arriving at the event.

The ticketed event was only open to swingers who had three personal verifications on their Fabswingers profile, the website said.

Ticket holders were to be given the location after booking, and could only leave for emergency reasons, the online information said.

The event, hidden among fields off the A52, was said to have been heavily patrolled by security guards.

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said they received no complaints about noise or anything else related to the event: “A licence application was correctly issued, for a bar and regulated entertainment up to 11pm in association with what was described as ‘private camping for a private camping club’.