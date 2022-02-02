Sword-wielding show for Red Lion’s Burns Night meal

Pub owner Simon Farr said it was the first time they had staged a Burns Night and they had 43 guests to cheer on Kirsteen Macdonald of RAF Waddington pipes and drums, piping in the haggis carried by apprentice chef Blue Charles.

He said it was a fantastic night and was sure to repeat it. “It was a massive success - really good. We filled every seat.”

A friend, John Mackenzie, performed the poet’s infamous Addressing of the Haggis and Simon said he was a lively and passionate character - many guests commented it was the best version they have ever seen, as he plunged his dagger in the haggis and brandished a sword to tell his tale.

The full menu involved salmon starter, followed by the haggis, tatties and neeps, then blade of beef with vegetables and a whisky cake with cream to finish. Each course was punctuated by a different dram of Scotch whisky and there was red and white wine available too.

1. Addressing the Haggis is John Mackenzie. Kirsteen Macdonald of RAF Waddington pipes and drums, and apprentice chef Blue Charles carrying the haggis. EMN-220126-102636001 Photo: Midlands

