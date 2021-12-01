Moth Nocturne and Lady Evangeline Maudlin EMN-211129-090230001

The Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) held the first meeting of its new group in Just One More Bike Shop and Bistro on High Street, with more than 20 members, old and new, braving the cold to come out and give the group a try.

Steampunk enthusiasts followed the ethos of the eccentric subgenre, which is inspired by science fiction novels of the 1980s set in a pseudo-Victorian time frame and embraces the world of steam power and over-engineering, with modern twists and the members were dressed extravagantly as per the ‘rules’.

They also use pseudonyms to protect their Steampunk identities, and group leader ‘Captain Skirmish’ said: “Our first night was a great success. We had 24 Steampunks and Steam-curious (or converts now) and the venue is perfect, so big thanks to Paul and Amanda at the bike shop for hosting us.”

FLOSS’s meetings will be held on the last Wednesday of every month, with the last meeting before Christmas held on December 22, and those interested in embracing the culture, or ‘steam-curious’ as the expression goes, are invited to join. To find out mor, visit FLOSS’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/308911780604922

