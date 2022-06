The road was closed on the B1189 at Billinghay on Friday after a two vehicle crash.

Sleaford and Woodhall Spa fire crews joined ambulance crews at the incident involving two vehicles on Walcott Road, reported at around 1.45pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a fire service report, firefighters removed a door of one car to allow the medics to extract a casualty.

Fire crews then made both vehicles safe by disconnecting the batteries.