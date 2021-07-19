One person taken to hospital after lorry collision between Louth and Alford

Ambulance (stock image)

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a lorry overturned on the A16 at Burwell shortly before 8am today.

The police spokesman added that the road is passable with care, although motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We sent a double-crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”

The injuries are not believed to be serious, and the recovery of the vehicle has taken place this morning.