Open day attracts female firefighter recruits

Margot Cousland of Scredington crawls along the course blindfolded

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has been actively seeking to encourage more women into its ranks and an all female crew of firefighters toured the south of the county during the previous weekend to promote the event and chat about their experiences.

The drop-in, have a go event was staged at the joint fire and ambulance station in Sleaford on Eastgate on Sunday, October 2.

Female firefighters from stations all over the area joined the recruitment team to answer any questions on topics such as the recruitment process, fitness requirements and available shifts.

Current female firefighters at the open day. From left - Emily Barrett - based at Crowland, Emma Schofield - based at Billingborough, Michelle Speck - at Corby Glen, and Laurel Ray, from Grantham station.

The event was also tailored to address barriers and concerns that traditionally put women off joining the service.

The have-a-go event allowed visitors such as Margot Cousland, from Scredington, to try on the kit and simulate crawling along a confined space blindfolded to representing working in a dark, smoke-filled room.

An appliance and kit was on display and you could even have a go at dragging a 55lb ‘casualty’ dummy out of a building against the clock.

Watch manager, Julia Whitfield, said: “Being a firefighter is a rewarding career, but there is still an incorrect perception that men are more suited to the role than women.

Firefighter Laurel Ray demonstrates the casualty rescue challenge, dragging a 55lb dummy along a course against the clock.

“Women continue to be under-represented in the fire service and we’re keen to show that everyone is judged on their own abilities and nothing else.

“The skills needed are not just about being physically fit, but problem-solving, team-working and being able to stay calm in a crisis. Shifts can be flexible and fit around other commitments in your life.”

It may be ideally suited to fitting in shifts between school runs.

She added: “Overall, the engagement through the recruitment events from the last week resulted in several women now intending to take forward applications to be firefighters. However, we hold events and recruit for on call firefighters all year round.”