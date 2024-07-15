Amy Butler column: Enjoy some self-care this summer holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

By Amy Butler, Head of Children and Young People Services at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

For many, the summer holidays can be full of fun, laughter and new experiences. However, we know that for some, the change in routine or a long break away from school can be difficult to manage.

It’s common for people of all ages to fall into ‘wellbeing traps’, whether that’s sleeping more than necessary, not eating at times normal to your current routine, or not making time for creative and fun activities, whatever that might mean for you.

To help with this, we have a number of tips and tricks that will help you practice self-care and ensure that you make the most out of your summer holidays to feel as relaxed and rejuvenated as possible.

Trying to maintain a regular routine of sleep and wake times is important for both making sure that you’re making the most of the summer holidays, while also reducing the challenge of getting back into a regular routine come September when schools reopen and the new term begins.

A great way to relax is by spending time outdoors, whether that’s taking a walk, cycling together, or having a picnic in the park; being in nature is relaxing, cost-free, and great for your mental health.

Everyone loves a good summer barbecue, but don’t neglect your kitchen this summer - cooking together can be a fun way to explore new recipes and ensure that everyone eats healthy, delicious meals, including your 5-a-day and getting all the food groups in that we need to stay energised and ready to take on a day of fun! Why not cook a hearty breakfast together once a week? It doesn’t have to be Weetabix every day!

To maintain structure and routine, some people might find it helpful to follow a planner. This could include a variety of activities that bring a sense of achievement, connection with others, and enjoyment. Some people also find it useful to track their mood and habits, such as sleep, exercise, and hydration. You could download a free printable planner from the internet or get creative and make your own!

By weaving these simple self-care practices into your summer routine, families can enjoy a relaxed, rejuvenating break and return to their regular lives feeling refreshed.

We have recorded a useful podcast episode that is focused on how to look after your wellbeing during the summer break. You can listen while doing household chores, on a long drive to the beach, or as a way to wind down before bedtime. Visit https://bit.ly/healthy-holidays-lpft to listen and get more tips from our mental health professionals on practicing self-care this summer.

We also have some self-help resources available for young people who are struggling during the holidays, including online workshops and helpful websites.

For more information, visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/young-people.