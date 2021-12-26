Let us also put time aside to check in on neighbours and friends, even if it’s just to say ‘hi, I hope you’re ok’ and offer that few minutes of time to talk through things that might be worrying them, even if it is just a phone call or by getting in touch on Facetime.

Following on from the success of the recent The Year That Wasn’t concert, the Performing Arts Club, which is based at Connexions, has been spreading Christmas cheer through singing carols and Christmas songs at the Methodist Church, in care homes and the vaccine centre, helping to keep spirits up.

Connexions itself held an open day, which included visits by Santa and family portraits by Victoria, whilst also offering sweet treats, soup, hot dogs, and burgers for all.

Columnist Rick Craig is projects manager at Connexions in Gainsborough.

It was a day that was enjoyed by everyone.

So, our thanks go to all who supported us on the day, and to our volunteers who work tirelessly for our cause.

Although we might be facing new challenges as we move into a New Year, Connexions continues to move forward with plans to open a new social hub at 100 Church Street in the town.

Chat, Chill, Connect has been a labour of love (and extensive refurbishment) over recent months.

However, as we move into February/March 2022, new activities will begin there, including After School Clubs, Little Learners, Arts and Craft Days, Community Music, Coffee Mornings, and themed activity days.

As soon as we’re ready to go, we’ll let you know.

In the meantime, we hope everyone, across the community, has had a fantastic Christmas, and, most importantly, we wish you a very Happy New Year, with new opportunities and new beginnings.

Here’s to 2022!