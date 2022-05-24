Volunteers across the district are being thanked for their contribution, during this annual celebration of volunteering.

The national campaign, which was established in 1984, recognises the contribution volunteers make to our communities every day.

Volunteers are central to the work of countless charities and other organisations. They are a valuable presence in many communities, making a difference in places as diverse as sports clubs, libraries, schools and hospitals.

Heather Arnatt, area co-ordinator for Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey

In Gainsborough alone, there are more than 150 different volunteering opportunities available throughout the week from tiny community groups through to larger, well-established charities. They all make up the rich voluntary sector that supports our local community.

Volunteering is an excellent opportunity for people from all walks of life.

Whether you are just starting out in life and looking to enhance your CV with new skills; at a turning point and looking for new experiences or perhaps you are retired and have the time to invest in your local community, whatever your situation, there is a rewarding role waiting for you.

For local charities, the week will also be a chance to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities. Volunteer fairs and information events will encourage people to try volunteering for the first time and help people find out how, through volunteering, they can make a difference to a cause they are passionate about.

Volunteers Week is running from June 1 to 7.

On Thursday, June 2, our teams will be at Ashcroft Road Park for a fun family day of celebrations, 2pm-5pm. Pop along for traditional games, craft and stalls.

On Monday, June 6, from 10am-2pm, there is a free Volunteering Information Session at West Lindsey Leisure Centre.

There will be opportunities to try microvolunteering activities, which take from just two minutes, as well as meeting volunteer co-ordinators from causes that interest you. There will be free refreshments throughout the afternoon.