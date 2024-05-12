Column: A busy schedule of events for all of the community to enjoy this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Here is my latest update about what is currently going on in the South West ward, writes Barry Rooks from Voluntary Centre Services.

​Work on the Thorndike Nature Connections Project began on Sunday, April 28.

If you were coming through the main Thorndike roundabout on the day, you will have seen a small army of contractors and volunteers cleaning the roundabout, installing benches and planting the wildflower meadows.

Sorry about the lane closures.

As part of this project, the team members are running regular Coffee & Nature sessions to allow people to learn about nature and wildlife in a fun, creative way.

These sessions are free and open to anyone from the local area.

The next session is to take place on Wednesday, May 29, from 11am-1pm at x-church.

If you would like to attend, get involved or for more information, please contact the Together Team at [email protected] or you can call Voluntary Centre Services on 01427 613470.

Games on the Green is a free annual event that is fast approaching.

It takes place this year on Wednesday, July 24, from 1pm to 4pm at Ashcroft Green.

For those who came last year, the very popular exotic animals are returning.

Please put the date in your diary for this fun, not-to-be-missed annual South West Ward event.

Meanwhile the next community walkabout is to take place on Tuesday, June 4.

We will be around Linden, Portland and Clinton Terraces and up to Tooley Street from 10.30am to 11.30am.

We’d love to chat so look out for us on the day.

Finally, on Wednesday, May 22, we are doing a spring clean of Ashcroft Green from 2pm.

We’ll be tidying the flower beds and preparing the raised vegetable planters, among other tasks.

We’d be grateful for some help, and you are welcome to come along. Ask for Harry or Laura on the day.