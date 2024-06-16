Column: A busy summer for members of our community to enjoy
The free annual event Games On The Green is fast approaching. It takes place this year on Wednesday, July 24, from 1-4pm, at Ashcroft Green.
For those who came last year, we’re delighted that the very popular exotic animals are returning.
Alongside numerous local organisations providing games, crafts and fun activities, there are the traditional races, with prizes, for all ages.
They include the three-legged, sack, and egg and spoon races and, new for 2024, space hopper races! Sign up at the information desk or look out for a someone with a clipboard.
It’s a fantastic afternoon for all the family, so put the date in your diary for this fun, not-to-be-missed annual South West Ward event.
The next in our series of Community Walkabouts is on July 2. We will be on the streets around Trinity Arts Centre from 10.30am-11.30am.
Look out for us and feel free to stop for a chat, we’d love to see you and hear your ideas. Please email below if you’d like more information or to chat about how things are for you in the ward.
Finally, we will be starting regular weekly sessions in the x-church lounge for anyone interested in getting involved with the various green space projects we are developing in the ward.
These include the Thorndike Nature Connections Project, focused around the main roundabout at the bottom of Thorndike Way, Ashcroft Green development and the Scouts Hill project.
Scouts Hill is a near 50-acre site which it is hoped will open up this huge space for the community.
Involvement could be practical or helping with organising, or if you’d just like to be informed. All three projects are moving forward, and future success relies on local involvement, so if you’d like to come along or know more, look out for the posters on noticeboards or Facebook or email below for dates.
If you would like to attend any of the events, get involved or for more information, contact the Together Team at [email protected] or call Voluntary Centre Services on 01427 613470.