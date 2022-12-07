So there I was. It was a wet and drizzly Wednesday morning. I was sitting around my friend’s kitchen table, drinking strong coffee, setting the world to rights with a group of my bestie mates, writes columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

We affectionately call ourselves the WOW MOM group – Wild Outrageous Women Meeting Of Minds.

Our hostess had the floor and she was telling us all how she had watched the money saving expert Martin Lewis on television.

She reported that Lewis had said it was time to say No. No to overspending during the festive season, no to over-indulging in any way, no to all those invitations you really did not want in the first place.

Columnist Kate Hull-Rodgers.

Instead of being hailed a humbug, the television audience gave him a standing ovation. Well, it was the same thing at our kitchen party.

Of all the things we girls had discussed, this was the one that had the most emphatic agreement. We are all ladies of a certain age, we all have families which we adore but here we were saying a big fat NO to the Christmas season.

It seemed that we were all keen to draw a line under the celebrations.

It was actually quite amazing. You could palpably feel the kitchen relax. Apparently we all wanted permission to scale down our celebrations. We had just been reluctant to be the first to admit it.

We were all impacted by the cost of living crisis, yet we had been afraid to confess it. Thank you, Martin Lewis, for giving us permission to discuss this.

My friends and I went on to talk over our newly hatched plans of a scaled back Christmas. We agreed we needed everyone in our families to buy into the idea. If they did, then there would be no problem.

We acknowledged that we might be negatively impacting the economy; everyone knows this is the most important season for retail and hospitality. But we decided it was worth the gamble.

Our society has got to stop being driven by commercialism. We have to become focussed on experiences rather than expenses. My friends all wanted a Christmas without pressure. My friends all wanted a Christmas that is based on relationships, not retail.

The best idea we came up with was to do a Secret Santa and have adults only buy one gift and only receive one gift.

We all concluded NO is often a perfectly good answer. It may be difficult, but saying NO could be the best gift you give yourself all season.