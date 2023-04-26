Sleep is so important to allow the body to recharge, fight off or recover from illness and for regulating moods and brain functionality – basically keeping you alert and preventing forgetfulness, writes ​Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

So how can we get that six to nine hours of sleep every night that we need and how can the team here at Marshall’s Yard help you?

It starts with your sleep space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilko stocks a range of bedding sets made from temperature regulating materials to ensure you stay comfortable for a good night’s sleep. The store also stocks a range of duvets, pillows and mattress toppers to ensure your bed is an extra cosy slumber space.

​Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

What you put on your plate may determine your night’s sleep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When next shopping at M&S, think about popping items into your basket that promote a Mediterranean-style diet, as incorporating lean meats and high-fibre foods has been found to improve sleep quality.

So, think fatty fish, fresh green leafy vegetables and plenty of olive oil.

When it comes to exercise and sleep, we are prone to being too sedentary in our jobs and often don’t exercise enough in order to sleep well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“​Sleep is so important to allow the body to recharge, fight off or recover from illness and for regulating moods and brain functionality”, writes guest columnist ​Melissa Cutforth.

It has been found that the majority of people who exercise at 8pm or later fall asleep quickly, experience an adequate amount of deep sleep, and then wake up feeling well rested.

Snap Fitness is open 24 hours every day and therefore is the perfect space to facilitate those late evening work outs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there are a range of herbal sleep supplements which work to boost your natural melatonin – the sleep hormone.

Holland and Barrett staff are on hand to advise and can also show you calming, sleep-inducing tea bags and relaxing essential oils which can be sprayed on your pillow to have you drifting off to a peaceful and deep sleep in no time.