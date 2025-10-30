COLUMN: Autumn gardening tips - save money while preparing for winter
Start by planting spring bulbs like daffodils and tulips, which are often cheaper when bought in bulk from local markets. Fallen leaves, abundant this time of year, can be turned into leaf mould – a brilliant, free soil conditioner. Just pile them up or bag them with a few holes and let nature do the rest.
Dividing perennials is another smart move. It keeps your borders healthy and gives you free plants to replant or share with neighbours. For frost protection, skip the pricey fleece and repurpose old net curtains, bubble wrap, or hessian sacks – many gardeners swear by these thrifty tricks, but do make sure anything you use is securely fastened down.
Sowing green manures like field beans now will enrich your soil over winter, reducing the need for fertilisers come spring. And don’t forget your tools: a quick clean and oiling now can prevent rust and save you from buying replacements later.
Finally, save seeds from hardy annuals like calendula and poppies. Dry them out and store in labelled envelopes for a cost-free splash of colour next year. Alternatively, you can just gather and scatter in situ to get a bumper amount of early flowers next year.
Gardening in October is all about preparation and preservation. With a bit of resourcefulness, you can keep your garden flourishing and your costs low. Don't forget to leave some seedheads for the birds!
This column has been provided by resident gardener Kate Giffen