COLUMN: Autumn in the garden - tips for September and October

Peppers, a cucumber, and tomatoes.

As summer fades and the Lincolnshire skies turn golden, September and October offer a rewarding window for gardeners to tidy, reflect and plant ahead.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region’s well-drained soils and mild autumn temperatures make it ideal for preparing your garden for winter and spring.

Start by clearing out summer crops like runner and French beans. Rather than pulling them up, snip them at the base and leave the roots in the soil. These legumes fix nitrogen, enriching the earth naturally – a quiet gift for next year’s crops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvest the last of your tomatoes, courgettes, and squashes before the first frost. October can bring wetter weather, so store pumpkins and squashes in a dry, airy spot once their skins harden.

Runner beans, courgettes and beetroot.

Now’s the time to plant overwintering crops. Garlic thrives in Lincolnshire’s autumn soil – choose hardy varieties like ‘Solent Wight’. Broad beans and onion sets also do well when planted now, establishing roots before winter.

Autumn is perfect for planting spring-flowering bulbs like daffodils and tulips. The soil is still warm, helping bulbs settle in before the chill sets in. Raised beds are especially useful here, helping manage drainage in heavier clay areas.

Seed saving is another satisfying autumn task. Choose healthy, non-hybrid plants and allow seeds to fully mature on the plant. Dry them thoroughly – spread on paper in a warm, airy place for a week or two – then store in labelled paper envelopes or glass jars in a cool, dark cupboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget to sow green manures like field beans to protect bare soil. And take stock – what thrived this year? What will you try next? Autumn is a time of quiet productivity and setting the stage for a vibrant spring.

This column is provided by resident gardener Kate Giffen