Column: Best foot forward for exciting new Canal Bus Walks scheme

We will be distributing the pamphlets to several locations across Gainsborough so please feel free to visit our Twitter page @NNLCRP for more information on the scheme.

The Chesterfield Canal is widely recognised as one of the most beautiful and varied waterways to be found in England.

Columnist Kate Myers

The canal runs for 46 miles from the River Trent to the middle of Chesterfield, linking to Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

One of the four walks starts at West Stockwith, a short bus ride from Gainsborough.

Other walks include Retford to Clayworth, Babworth to Retford and Walkeringham to Gringley on the Hill.

We have decided to launch the walks in conjunction with the national Great Big Green Week.

The walks are available in the form of a pamphlet and detail several canal walks which connect with public transport routes including bus and rail, says columnist Kate Myers.

This is a nationwide celebration of action on climate change and is taking place across the UK from October 18 to 26.

More specifically, the Go Green by Train campaign aims to showcase the Community Rail movement’s contribution to take measures towards tackling the climate emergency.

We hope you can join us in championing the shift towards sustainable travel that is so vital to our communities and our climate.

If you would like to read more on this, please visit the Community Rail website.

Meanwhile, Gainsborough Lea Road railway station is looking for people who may be able to fill the roles of station adopters.

Station adoption groups are formed from a group of volunteers who help out at their local station. The groups have been successful in making our stations welcoming, clean and well-maintained.