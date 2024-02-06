Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connexions have a very busy year ahead with lots of new projects, events and support for everyone in the community.

We are having our first open day on February 10 with food, drink and activities for children between 10am and 2pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day is running alongside the first town centre event of the year that West Lindsey District Council has organised so we’re hoping for good weather and great day.

Guest columnist Rick Craig.

The Performing Arts Club, based at Connexions, is preparing for a busy year too, with their first concert happening at the end of April, a mix of set pieces, song and movement to musicals, pop and rock music.

To find out more contact 01427 372170.

We are running a new parent/toddler group at 100 Church Street, with fun activities and learning for all. To find out more call Bryony on 07852 676937.

With the support of West Lindsey and Lincolnshire County Council, Connexions is offering a new range of learning programmes for all ages and/or abilities.

​”Connexions have a very busy year ahead with lots of new projects, events and support for everyone in the community”, says guest columnist Rick Craig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subjects include functional skills, personal finance, expressive arts, creative writing, personal social and health education, first aid, food hygiene.

So, if you’re interested in building up a personal skills base or wanting to return to education, in an informal

Since last year we have also been working with our local Rail Partnership to improve stations through community projects such as Artwork, litter picking and funding community café and projects across North Notts and Lincolnshire, moving forward we will be taking groups on trips out for the day on the train.