Column: Busy year of projects lies ahead to support our community
Connexions have a very busy year ahead with lots of new projects, events and support for everyone in the community.
We are having our first open day on February 10 with food, drink and activities for children between 10am and 2pm.
The open day is running alongside the first town centre event of the year that West Lindsey District Council has organised so we’re hoping for good weather and great day.
The Performing Arts Club, based at Connexions, is preparing for a busy year too, with their first concert happening at the end of April, a mix of set pieces, song and movement to musicals, pop and rock music.
To find out more contact 01427 372170.
We are running a new parent/toddler group at 100 Church Street, with fun activities and learning for all. To find out more call Bryony on 07852 676937.
With the support of West Lindsey and Lincolnshire County Council, Connexions is offering a new range of learning programmes for all ages and/or abilities.
Subjects include functional skills, personal finance, expressive arts, creative writing, personal social and health education, first aid, food hygiene.
So, if you’re interested in building up a personal skills base or wanting to return to education, in an informal
setting, simply email [email protected]
Since last year we have also been working with our local Rail Partnership to improve stations through community projects such as Artwork, litter picking and funding community café and projects across North Notts and Lincolnshire, moving forward we will be taking groups on trips out for the day on the train.
To get involved email [email protected]