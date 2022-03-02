All our artwork is printed by Elite Signs, a Gainsborough company, which follows our policy of using local businesses.We hope to establish a Friends of Gainsborough Central group this spring.

The group at Lea Road has, during the past ten years, done much to improve the welcoming appearance of the station.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We would welcome the formation of a similar group to adopt Central Station.

Kate Myers, community rail officer for North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership.

If you are interested in volunteering, then please contact me at [email protected] in 2020, the Government announced a Restoring Your Railway project.

Our proposal, the South Humber Rail Link, extends the Sheffield-Gainsborough Central service, every two hours, to Barton on Humber via Kirton in Lindsey and Brigg.The project has been enthusiastically adopted by North Lincolnshire Council and, with Government funding, a feasibility study was completed and sent to the Department of Transport last November.

We still await a response to this study, which found the project beneficial to local communities.Last November, the Government published the long awaited Integrated Rail Plan.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP spoke to the plan in the House of Commons saying: "The IRP delivers not just for our largest cities but for smaller places and towns. For example, Retford could see improvements, electrification or faster services, benefitting in ways they would not have done under the original HS2 programme".However in January the Government published the supporting documents to the IRP, which reveals that despite the statement from Mr Shapps, the plan for Retford is to reduce the service to London from hourly to two hourly.

If you are interested in volunteering, then please contact me at [email protected]

All trains going north will run non-stop to Hull, so there will be no trains to Leeds, York and Edinburgh.

Having just installed a lift at Retford platform three, making changing trains much easier, the Government now plans to half the number of East Coast Main Line trains calling at Retford.