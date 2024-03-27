Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Whether it’s having a fresh cut, colour, moisture boost or just ways to keep your hair strengthened and glossy, here’s a few handy tips, tricks and products that will help to keep your hair healthy.

Having regular haircuts has been proven to prevent hair damage, promote hair growth and is also a great way of maintaining healthy hair.

In addition, simply changing shampoo and conditioners and using hair masks can offer great benefits in retaining and infusing moisture into the hair follicles.

Guest columnist Melissa Cutforth is assistant centre manager at Marshall's Yard.

Industry recognised brands such as Olaplex offer a great range of products for all different hair journeys to help permanently rebuild damaged disulphide bonds that help to rebuild the strength, structure, and integrity of your hair, resulting in a total reset for your locks.

The popular No.3 Hair Perfector along with other numbers are available and stocked in Browns Department Store, allowing these industry recognised products to be accessible to consumers with varying budgets.

Hair growth flourishes from a clean, healthy scalp and the bottom line is that dirty hair does not help the hair grow any faster than clean hair.

The secret to this however is to use low heat on the hair. Take some days off the straightening irons and curling wands and switch up to overnight heatless curlers.

​”These tips are simple but effective and should hopefully boost and improve your hair journey this spring”, says guest columnist Melissa Cutforth.

You could also allow your hair to dry naturally after washing and add in essential hair oils, which will seal the hair ensuring your locks will not lose any moisture. You can find a great variety of hair oils in Superdrug from as little as £2.99.

You could also opt for extra boost through collagen capsules or hair boosting vitamins. However, this is more of a long-term solution and takes time to see proven results.

Besides the obvious ingredients to strengthen and promote hair growth, most of these supplements have added benefits which also help to encourage healthy skin and biotin levels.

Local stores like Holland and Barrett offer a wide variety of products so why not speak with an adviser today to see how these can help.