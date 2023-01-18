I must begin with wishing all supporters and followers a very happy and prosperous new year, writes Rick Craig from Connexions.

We all know, however, that there will be challenges to face this year .

Let us hope though, as the year moves on, that we gain more security and confidence from where we are now, with continued support from our community, and community action groups.

At Connexions, we have a full programme of activities for everyone to access from January as we continue to develop and grow in new partnerships with such organisations as the Disability Social Network, Nite Life Café, LCVYS, Gainsborough in Bloom and the Community Rail Partnership.

Rick Craig, project manager at Connexions.

Activities on offer include Warm Spaces on Monday and Tuesday mornings between 10am and 12noon, where everyone is welcomed, which include offering help and advice on benefits and a coffee morning.

We also have Mindfulness Meditation on alternate Tuesday and Wednesday evenings each week from 7pm.

At our second hub on Church Street (close to the church/the former charity shop) we have: Milestones Parent Group on Mondays between 9am and 11am, and Little Learners Group on Monday afternoons between 4pm and 6pm along with a whole selection of community learning programmes available to sign up for along with a Colouring Club on Fridays between 10am and 12noon.

Finally, we have Youth Socials once a month for those aged 14-plus and will be organising once a month events such as quiz nights, prize bingo, and games nights.

“We look forward to welcoming many more to the Hub in the coming weeks and months, with a warm welcome, and a safe place to simply meet and chat”, writes Rick Craig.

To make an enquiry or find out more about our activities, check out our Facebook @connect0516, email us on [email protected], or call us on 01427 678695, 01427 372170 or 07786 180719.