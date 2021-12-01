Column: Create beautiful decorative Christmas displays from your garden

By using your garden as a resource you can create some simple, yet beautiful decorative displays for the Christmas festivities.

A great use for your winter prunings is to arrange bare or lichen-covered twigs in a tall glass vase and festoon with tea light holders or use lengths of trailing ivy and evergreen foliage twisted into swags for looping along mantelpieces or winding round banisters.

Sprigs of aromatic leaves and herbs – bay, rosemary, sage, thyme and anything else you can lay your hands on – arranged around a large candle on a deep fluted dish to make a fragrant table centre piece.

Sara Milne, gardening columnist

If you can’t source your Christmas greenery from your own garden, take a trip down to your local garden centre where you’ll find just about everything you need.

Small living Christmas trees can be bought in pots for children - so that each year they can be brought inside for the festivities and be part of your Christmas tradition.

Alternatively, you can create your own permanent Christmas decoration in the garden.

Buy a larger living Christmas tree and plant it in a good position allowing for future growth. You need to plant it no later than the beginning of January.

There is still plenty to do in the garden during December, says columnist Sara Milne

In the depths of winter, the quiet charms of plants with strikingly coloured bark come into their own.

Textures and stem colours of trees and shrubs attract the eye and brighten the winter gloom. By planting, for example, dogwoods, snake bark maples, willows and white washed brambles, you can create a stunning winter effect in any garden or landscape.

Most winter stems are best planted in groups to maximise their impact and in locations where they can be seen and appreciated. They perform well in full sun and in deep, moist, loamy soil so try to avoid shallow and chalky soils.

Dogwood and willow shrubs will need pruning each year in March, almost to ground level, to ensure that a fresh crop of the brightest coloured stems are produced in the next winter.

December is definitely a time to catch up on some indoor gardening jobs and have a rest, but for those that are out and about the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) has some tips …