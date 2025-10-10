COLUMN: Discovering Lincolnshire’s hidden stories

LEFT: Visitors exploring the Royal Observer Corps Holbeach bunker, one of Heritage Lincolnshire’s most popular Heritage Open Days sites. RIGHT: Alice Ullathorne, from Heritage Lincolnshire, leading a Heritage Open Days walk in Skegness - 'don’t let the rain put you off', Heritage Lincolnshire says. PICTURES: Heritage Lincolnshire

Every September, Lincolnshire joins in the national Heritage Open Days scheme – and each year, thousands of people discover something new about our great county.

From medieval churches to wartime bunkers, from hidden gardens to historic houses, Heritage Open Days give us the chance to step inside buildings that aren’t usually open, and to hear stories that make our county unique.

This year was no different. Across Lincolnshire, volunteers, community groups, and heritage organisations worked together to showcase the treasures on our doorstep with more than 160 tours, talks, walks, and other events. It’s always inspiring to see so many people take part, families, young people, new visitors, and people who’ve lived here all their lives but have never had the chance to step inside some of these sites before.

At Heritage Lincolnshire, we’re proud to play our part in the festival. One of our most popular sites is the Holbeach bunker – a Cold War nuclear bomb observation post that reveals a very different side to our county’s story. And this year, our team also led heritage walks in Skegness, uncovering the stories behind the town’s seaside landmarks (in the rain!). Our Heritage isn’t always grand or obvious; sometimes it’s hidden underground, and in the streets we walk down every day.

For me, one of the real joys is meeting the people who come along. Everyone has their own reason for visiting. You don’t need to be a history geek like me – just a little bit curious. The best part is that you never quite know what you’ll find, or which story will spark your imagination.

And of course, it wouldn’t happen without the volunteers who give their time to share their knowledge – whether at Holbeach, Skegness, or any of the many other sites across the county. Why not think about getting involved next year and share your own story?

This column has been provided by Tracy Stringfellow, chief executive of Heritage Lincolnshire