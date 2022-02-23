Fortunately, there are some wonderful initiatives in Gainsborough to help with this.

There is support out there for all our stresses. We just need to know where to look. This is one of those columns that I am hoping you will cut out and pin to your bulletin board.

Winter Pressures Service is now available. It is supporting mental health and wellbeing in and around Gainsborough. The idea is that you can get help from Winter Pressures before your situation escalates. It is all about early intervention.

Kate Hull Rodgers, guest columnist.

Winter pressure support is happening at the Gainsborough Trinity Foundation (GTF). The Foundation is located at the Roses Sports Complex.

They are offering a Night Light Café service on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9am to 5pm. No appointment or referral is necessary. Just come on down to the portable cabin at the Venue. You will receive a friendly chat, tea and coffee and any signposting you may need.

The Gainsborough Crisis Action Team (GCAT) is located at x-church. They are running a drop-in on Tuesdays 1pm to 5pm and Wednesdays 10 to 6pm. They will provide you with a chat and soup and bread. No need to be lonely or hungry.

You can receive an emergency overnight food parcel. This is available from GTF and GCAT. The parcels are supplied by The Salvation Army.

The winter fund also offers quick fixes to support individuals and families until referrals can be made to other services. This may include (but is not limited to) items including gas/electric top-ups and mobile phone credit. This will ensure you do not become isolated.

The organisers can even make one-off purchases to improve or maintain current wellness.

Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health will be providing weekly podcasts and broadcasts. Listen to LIVETALK with Bill and myself on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 3pm. Just go onto Facebook and look up Stepping Stone Theatre For Mental Health. The podcasts are interviews with the many organisations in Gainsborough who provide winter support.

Finally, you can receive emergency help. It is available via text/call available seven days a week from 8.30am - on 07340013204. Find more support on the Facebook @GainsWP.